HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is helping give those in the community new furry family members with $50 cat and dog adoptions this Saturday.

From 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 23, all cat and dog adoptions will be $50, no appointment necessary.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can fill out either the cat adoption questionnaire here, or the dog adoption questionnaire here.

You can check out what animals the humane society has here.