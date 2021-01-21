HELENA - The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is making up for not being able to hold their Wine for Whiskers Ball with a friendly competition called Paws vs. Claws.
To make up for the ball, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society says the Paws vs. Claws Crowdfunding Competition has until Feb. 5 to make $25,000, and they’re just under halfway to their goal.
You can give to either Team Cat here, Team Dog here, or if you can’t decide, just directly donate here or create your own team to share with your family and friends.
“...you have more fundraising power than you know and you could really make a huge difference to the animals at the shelter!” The Lewis and Clark Humane Society wrote. “We know this fundraiser is fun and funny, but it is also crucial to raise this money for us to continue our work for homeless pets.”