HELENA- Some programs and events at the Lewis and Clark Library are being canceled or postponed.
The library says the health and well-being of their patrons the community and their staff is a priority, so out of an abundance of caution, and with guidance from Governor Steve Bullock and Lewis and Clark County Health Officials they have decided to postpone or cancel some programs and events.
Programs and events that have been canceled:
- The Library Rest Stop for Pokémon Go Community Day
- Storytelling and Public Lands
- ACT Practice Sessions
- Craft Day @ Touchmark
- Spanish Conversation Group
- All Book Discussion Groups
- Story Time, Books & Babies, and Toddler Tales
- Game Night
- Safe Sitter Class
Programs and events that have been postponed:
- Simon Winchester