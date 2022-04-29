HELENA, Mont. –The Lewis and Clark Library has finished their renovations and are ready for readers to come back and take advantage of its new and improved space.

The library has been planning this remodel since 2016, and finally, put the project into motion around Thanksgiving in 2019.

Initially, the project was proposed to simply update their public restrooms and combine their former two desks into one.

The building was closed down, gutted and restored in March of 2020 and was finally reopened as of January 2021.

Contractors who began working on these renovations wanted to ensure that the old library was also sustainable to spontaneous earthquakes, adding reinforcement beams to the design.

Lewis and Clark Library Director, John Finn stated, “We implemented more sitting areas for folks to come in and sit and read, and share ideas, and have conversations with each other and added more spaces for study, and we have four new quiet study rooms. We updated all of our meeting rooms and it’s just a much more modern building.”

To remodel the entire library was not cheap, the total cost was a $6 million-dollar endeavor.

“Everybody should know that we are back in business, please come if you have not seen the remodel, come and enjoy our new seating,” said Finn.

As of April 1, the library has been back to their regular full-time hours of operation with their new public meeting rooms now available to the public.