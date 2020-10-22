HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Library Main Branch is temporarily closing.
John Finn, Director of the Lewis & Clark Library announced Thursday afternoon that “in order to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons, I have made the difficult decision to close the Library until further notice.”
Online services will keep running but hold pick-up will be stopped until further notice.
Phone a Librarian will also be suspended until the library opens back up.
The library plans to keep the public updated on a reopening date via their social media and their website.