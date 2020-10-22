Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 15 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 20 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...NEAR-WHITEOUT CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE FROM FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. WESTERN FACING SLOPES OF THE ISLAND RANGES COULD SEE LOCALLY REDUCED SNOWFALL TOTALS DUE TO DOWNSLOPING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN