HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Library Main Branch is temporarily closing.

John Finn, Director of the Lewis & Clark Library announced Thursday afternoon that “in order to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons, I have made the difficult decision to close the Library until further notice.”

Online services will keep running but hold pick-up will be stopped until further notice.

Phone a Librarian will also be suspended until the library opens back up.

The library plans to keep the public updated on a reopening date via their social media and their website.

