HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Library are staying closed indefinitely, however, they will soon be offering curbside holds pickup.
Lewis and Clark posted that they made the decision to stay closed until further notice to ensure the safety of staff and patrons, and to give library staff time to prepare procedures for a return to services.
The leadership team has been discussing what services can be offered safely and on what time frame according to the library.
Although the library and its branches will not resume regular business hours at this time, they will begin to phase in non-contact holds pickup soon.
Starting May 11 the library will begin to offer curbside holds pickup at the Augusta, East Helena, Lincoln and Capitol branches.
Patrons who have holds will be contacted by staff to schedule a pickup time.
Recommended procedures for social distancing and the cleaning and quarantining of items will be followed the library says.
When it is safe to do so under CDC guidelines, the library says all branches will be open for browsing and limited library use.
Book drops at most locations will be opened on May 6, however, due to construction, there will not be a book drop at the Main Branch in downtown Helena. If you have a book to return in Helena, you are asked to use the book drop at the Capitol Branch or one of the four remote book drops.
Book drops that are opening will also follow protocols to ensure staff and patron safety.
For holds pickup beginning May 11, you can follow this protocol posted by the library:
Main Branch holds will be available at the new Capitol Branch location at 1609 11th Avenue. You will be notified by Library staff that you have a hold available, and a pick up time will be scheduled. Patrons who have holds currently waiting for them will be the first to be scheduled.
Augusta, East Helena, and Lincoln branch holds will follow a similar method. Patrons will be notified of pick-up times and be asked to pick-up their items following no contact instructions.
If you have any questions or concerns, Director John Finn is encouraging you to contact him at jfinn@lclibrary.org