HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for those in all tiers of 1B with two clinics next week.
The first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinics will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
A minimum of 450 vaccinations will be administered on each day next Tuesday and Wednesday and those eligible for the clinics can sign up for an appointment on Lewis and Clark County’s COVID-19 hub here or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website here by looking for the COVID-19 Hub link on the main page.
Registration for the clinics will open at 9:00 am on Friday, Feb. 19 and end when all appointment times are filled.
Those eligible must live in Lewis and Clark County and pre-registration is required.
All Phase 1B clinics are also open to individuals included in Phase 1A, healthcare workers. Individuals eligible for Phase 1B must supply ID for proof of age and residency. Phase 1A individuals have other specific requirements for vaccination.
Those in Phase 1B include American Indians or other persons of color aged 16 years and older regardless of medical condition; persons aged 16-69 years with high-risk medical conditions; and anyone aged 70 years and older.