HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health is going to move on to Phase 1B- Tier 2 COVID-19 vaccines starting Saturday, Feb. 13.
Individuals in Phase 1B- Tier 2 include all Lewis and Clark County residents aged 60 to 69 years old with high-risk medical conditions plus American Indians and other people of color aged 60-69 regardless of medical condition who may be at an elevated-risk for COVID-19 complications.
To receive the vaccine, pre-registration, proof of age and residency in Lewis and Clark County are required. A free appointment can be made on the Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website here by going through the ‘COVID-19 Hub’ link on the main page.
Seniors who have access barriers to the online ticketing system can call 406-447-1680. This number is not intended for the general public, but for those 60 to 69-years-old with high-risk medical conditions plus American Indians and other people of color regardless of medical condition who may be at an elevated-risk for COVID-19 complications, and those 70+ who have access barriers to using the appointment website. The call center will run beginning Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Registration for all clinics will begin at 9:00 am on Friday, Feb. 12 and end when all appointment times are filled.
All Phase 1B- Tier 2 clinics are also open to individuals included in Phase 1B- Tier 1, Lewis and Clark County residents aged 70 and over, and licensed healthcare workers covered in Phase 1A.
Phase 1B- Tier 2 and Tier 1 individuals must supply ID for proof of age and residency. Phase 1A individuals have other specific requirements for vaccination.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health, they follow guidance from Montana DPHHS, which defines high-risk medical conditions to include:
Serious heart conditions such as heart failure
Coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease (CKD)
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
Down syndrome
Sickle cell disease
Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes
Severe obesity (those with a body mass index equal or greater than 40 kilograms/m2)
Documentation of high-risk conditions is not required, however, individuals must attest to having one or more high-risk conditions during the appointment sign-up process.
Three first dose drive-thru clinics will be held, with the first on Saturday, Feb. 13, followed by two clinics the following week.
The all-day Phase 1B- Tier 2 clinic on Saturday, Feb. 13 will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Two more first dose clinics will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm daily.
All first dose clinics are held at the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds.
According to the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department, based on available vaccine supplies, roughly 750 vaccinations will be administered at Saturday’s clinic and a minimum of 450 vaccinations will be administered on each day next Tuesday and Wednesday.