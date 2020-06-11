HELENA- On Thursady, Lewis and Clark Public Health released the following statement on national issues and gave COVID-19 guidance for protests:
Recognizing the racism issues our nation is facing, Lewis & Clark Public Health acknowledges the importance of standing up and speaking out peacefully. We also recognize the issues do not stop in the big cities and urban areas; they affect all of our communities and all of us. Improving the health of all residents is our mission at its core. While we have actively sought to be inclusive in all we do, we too can do better. We will have more to say in the months to come as we develop a path forward for educating ourselves and assisting our community through this difficult and transformative time. We want to ensure people of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages, sexual orientation, cultural backgrounds and economic groups are represented in what we do, treated equally, fairly, and with respect.
With protests and rallies occurring across the country and in our own community, Lewis & Clark Public Health reminds people there is still a pandemic and staying safe is still critically important. LCPH reminds people to participate safely to reduce risk of getting COVID-19 or passing it to others.
LCPH recommends participants:
· Stay outside in open air and physical distance 6 feet or more,
· Wear face coverings to protect yourself and others,
· Practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol content when soap and water are not available, and avoid touching your face,
· Do not attend protests if experiencing symptoms or vulnerable to sever illness or death (65 years or older or have underlying immune compromising conditions, instead choose an alternative way to show your position.
Guidance specific to gatherings and events can be found at https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19/phase-two-guidance.html. Event organizers are encouraged to work with LCPH and submit a plan in advance of your event.
If you have questions, please call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 457-8900. Thank you for protecting our community from COVID-19!