HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Public Health is moving to automated contact tracing for COVID-19 cases starting Monday, Jan. 31.
Positive COVID-19 cases in the county will be reached using SMS text messaging, providing them with information on isolation and more.
Text messages will be sent from the number (406)-213-1444.
“With the Omicron variant, case numbers are increasing at a rate where our contact tracers and public health nurses can’t keep up with them, which can lead to delays and frustration from residents who test positive for COVID-19,” said Drenda Niemann, Health Officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health. “Using technology to get information out to residents in a quick and efficient way will better streamline processes and, in turn, give isolation instructions to individuals in hours, rather than days.”
The health department says the decision behind the change is based on several scientific factors that reduce the utility and feasibility of universal case investigation and effective contact tracing for each COVID-19 case. Factors leading to this decision include:
- The large number of asymptomatic and mild cases resulting from changes in the genetic makeup of the virus;
- Immunity based upon vaccination efforts;
- The shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant makes it increasingly more difficult to identify close contacts of cases prior to their quarantine period ending, and
- Transmission of COVID-19 virus occurring prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of symptomatic illness.
Changes have not been made in relation to Lewis and Clark Public Health’s position on the isolation of cases and identification of high-risk exposures as effective public health control measures.
The automated system will be used to notify individuals who test positive COVID-19 of their need to isolate and to fill out an investigation report. Those receiving a notification will also be prompted to notify close contacts of potential exposure.
Lewis and Clark Public Health says the automated system is a HIPAA-compliant platform and will not compromise protected health information.
If you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you are asked to follow quarantine recommendations and consider testing at least five days after exposure and before you become symptomatic.
Residents who do not have a phone number that can receive SMS text messages will receive follow-up emails or calls from the health department to ensure all necessary information is reaching county residents.
