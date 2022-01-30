Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong west to northwest winds are expected along and behind a cold front that will pass from west to east on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&