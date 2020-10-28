Lewis and Clark Public Health urging county employers to help slow spread

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 19 percent over the last seven days, and the county is urging businesses to help slow the spread.
With a new single-day high, doubling the last daily record, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials want businesses to work with them in terms of enacting more prevention protocols.
The health department says many recent cases of COVID-19 come from people still going to work while having symptoms or before getting test results back. In some cases, employers asked employees to return to work, knowing they were listed as close contacts to a positive case.
"Businesses are still trying to keep their doors open, employees are trying to get their paychecks,” says Drenda Niemann, Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer. “Which is why it's a really good time to have this reminder, ask businesses for their help, and also employees stay home when you're sick. Don't go to work sick."
The health department says businesses should create plans now to outline how they are going to respond to a positive case in the workplace, including steps to take for keeping both employees and customers safe.
"The other thing we need employers to really be thoughtful of right now is to support your employees when they need to stay home,” says Niemann. “Then it becomes a burden to you as an employer in that if there's a positive case and there's a lot of contacts, we quarantine all of the contacts to that positive case, which would leave you short-staffed."
Right now, Lewis and Clark County is not approving any event of over 50 people, as well as implementing corrective action plans for businesses who are struggling to comply.
For the most current available data on local COVID-19 cases, click here for the Local COVID-19 Decision Making Dashboard.