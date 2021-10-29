HELENA, Mont. - Voting took place recently to decide on whether to consolidate the Lewis and Clark volunteer Fire Department and the West Helena Valley Fire Department.
For 18 years the volunteer fire departments have been operating like a well-oiled machine and despite consolidation, the only real change you will see is the name on the truck.
The consolidation of the two departments would lower costs for most residents of the area and is likely to drive efficiency up. I spoke with Jerry Shepherd, the Fire Chief of the West Valley Fire and Rescue team, and he does not want anyone to panic.
“From the operations side, from the service people get absolutely nothing is changing,” Shepherd said. “It is still the same firemen, still the same apparatus, still the same response time. So, that is not changing at all.”
Consolidation does not mean fewer volunteers or less coverage, but simply going from two names to one saves $5,000 in insurance spending, and thus lowers the fees paid by the public.
If you would like to protest this consolidation, you have from now until Nov 9.
To protest in the Lewis and Clark Fire Service Area, send a written protest to Jessica Makus, 3402 Cooney Drive, Helena, MT 59602.
To protest in the West Valley Fire District, send written protest to West Valley Fire District, P.O. Box 4024, Helena, MT 59604.