HELENA - A meeting is being held Thursday by the Lewis and Clark County Board of Health to consider a draft document that could change and tighten regulations and mandates.
According to the document, location-specific restrictions will be added, and the draft is removing the section on building closures.
The mask requirement will also be changed to include schools and their staff and students. Schools will be made exempt from the 250 person limit with an approved plan by Lewis and Clark Public Health as well.
Exemptions of the mask requirement are being added for those who have to remove face coverings for medical evaluations, diagnosis or treatment.
Other changes being made include updates to triggering criteria for rules and regulations, changes to orders for corrective action and the board of health removing the effective dates for the rules and regulations.
You can read the emergency rules and regulations draft here.
The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce says businesses that may be impacted by the changes can submit comments by 5:00 pm Wednesday night.
Comments can be sent to: