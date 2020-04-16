HELENA- Requests for cloth masks are being taken by the Lewis and Clark County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from individuals and essential businesses in need.
The general public is recommended by the CDC to wear cloth face coverings in public where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores or pharmacies according to a release from the EOC.
About 500 masks are in stock at the EOC and more donations are coming in.
Every effort will be made to fill all requests the EOC says, but the masks will be prioritized based on most at-risk populations and those with the highest potential exposure.
You can request a cloth mask on the county’s website here.
If you would like to donate a hand-sewn cloth mask, you can find more information online here.