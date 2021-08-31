HELENA, Mont. - On Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners approved a resolution to rescind Stage II fire restrictions for the county and return to Stage I restrictions for areas east of the Continental Divide.
Areas west of the Divide will not be under fire restrictions at all, according to a release. However, debris burning remains closed county-wide. The resolution will go into effect at 12:01am Wednesday, Sept. 1.
While the weather has shifted, fire danger continues and common sense precautions should always be followed to reduce the risk of human starts. Heightened restrictions may still be in place for State and Federal land and those recreating on those lands should check the current status before traveling.
For a complete list of fire restrictions in Montana, you can visit www.mtfireinfo.org/. Up to date information related to active fire incidents can be found at InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov).
The text of the resolution is as follows:
RESOLUTION 2021 – 77
A RESOLUTION TO AMEND FIRE RESTRICTIONS
WHEREAS, this Resolution is issued in compliance with Section 7-33-2212 of the Montana Code Annotated and supersedes prior County resolutions 2021-57, 2021-64, and 2021-66;
WHEREAS, the wildfire risk indicators such as moisture and temperature, as well as national and regional resource availability have improved, and
WHEREAS, while heightened restrictions may still be in force on surrounding State and Federal lands.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that, at the request of the Lewis & Clark County Fire Warden, pursuant to 7-33-2212 MCA, the Board of Commissioners rescind Resolution 2021-66 which established Stage II fire restrictions and return to Stage I restrictions east of the Continental Divide as outlined below.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the following acts remain prohibited within Lewis and Clark County on private and public property east of the Continental Divide until further notice:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions below.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the following is a list of exemptions:
- Campfires on private or public property only if they are within an improved fire ring or pit made of solid metal, stone, or cement and no larger than 48 inches across.
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- All land within a City boundary is exempted.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution becomes effective Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 12:01am, and shall remain in effect until such time as it is amended or rescinded by the Board of County Commissioners.