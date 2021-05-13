HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for help looking for a 15-year-old last seen ten days ago.

Jeffrey DeZort was reported as a missing juvenile and was last seen in the area of the North Valley on May 3 according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeffrey is about five feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

At this time, Jeffrey’s location is unknown and the sheriff's office says his family is very worried about him and is asking the Helena community to report any sightings or further information to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

If Jeffrey is located, you are asked to please contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 447-8235, option 1.