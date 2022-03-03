HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton announced Patrol Captain Brian Robinson has received an award for completing the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Leadership Series.
The courses are the Supervisory Leadership Institute, the Command Leadership Institute and the Executive Leadership Institute, and each takes four and a half days to complete according to Sheriff Dutton.
Those taking the courses must actively participate in leadership discussions and self-reflection.
“Leadership is all about influencing others to achieve a common goal," Captain Robinson said. "The methods we use to achieve that influence are what determines if we are an effective or ineffective leader. There are many different styles and models of leadership, and you cannot only use one. In order to be successful, you must have the ability to transition from one style to another. Effective leaders are in tune with the organizations they manage and can adapt to the proper leadership style seamlessly.”
Captain Robinson says he plans to apply what he has learned to help guide the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office for the next several years.
“Law enforcement in the United States is under considerable pressure to change the culture and past practices,” Captain Robinson said. “We need leaders who can guide our profession through these challenging times. The wealth of information I received from these courses is going to help me influence others to fulfill the mission of the Sheriff’s Office.”
“Captain Robinson understands leadership is best emulated in behavior. Great training includes education and then modeling the new techniques to make our office a professional place to serve our community. I’m proud of Brian for his commitment to self-improvement and for his dedication to making us all better,” Sheriff Dutton said.
