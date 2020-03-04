HELENA- Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) are saying have received a growing number of calls and emails concerning COVID-19.
In a release, LCPH says no cases of the disease have been reported in the county or the state, but they have activated their emergency response team and are meeting regularly for the likelihood that it will spread in Montana.
“At this point, most of our efforts are focused on sharing accurate and timely information with the public and coordinating with local partners, like medical providers and schools, to provide guidance and help them prepare to respond appropriately,” said Eric Merchant, administrator of the LCPH Disease Control and Prevention Division in the release.
“The situation with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly,” he added. “We have the ability to ramp up our efforts as needed.”
In the release, Merchant goes on to share advice for people to keep themselves well and prevent the spread of the disease.
The first thing Merchant shared was avoiding exposure to the virus in part by avoiding travel to areas where the virus is epidemic.
He is also urging people to take everyday precautions that can help prevent the spread of the flu and other germs seriously like washing your hands and avoiding close contact with those who are sick.
According to the release, health experts don’t recommend the general public buy or use face masks as they primarily prevent someone from giving the disease to someone else and are less effective in preventing people who are well from getting sick.
Lastly, Merchant says if you’re sick call your local health-care provider before going to seek care.
LCPH is offering up to date information on COVID-19 in Lewis and Clark County on their website here or over the phone by calling 406-457-8900.