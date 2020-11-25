HELENA- Lewis and Clark Public Health is giving guidance for holiday shopping, encouraging Helena residents to local or online.
Community members are being encouraged to avoid in-person shopping at large, crowded retailers in the days following Thanksgiving, and instead, being asked to shop online or support small businesses.
“Don’t shop in person this year if you can help it,” said LCPH Health Officer Drenda Niemann. “Shop from home and have items delivered or pick them up. Consider virtual shopping or visiting local businesses that might not be as crowded. You’ll help the local economy and avoid the massive crowds at the big retailers,” she added. “If you simply must go bargain hunting in person, wait a few weeks for smaller crowds, wear a mask, and physically distance.”
To help people shop local businesses, the City is offering free parking downtown on Black Friday, November 27, and every Friday in the month of December.
In addition, Lewis and Clark Public Health gave the following guidance for local businesses to keep employees and customers safe during the season:
To help protect customers, businesses should ensure their employees wear masks, wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, and ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between customers and employees.
If possible, owners should offer curbside assistance or delivery options that minimize interactions between other customers and employees.
It is extremely important to complete a health assessment at the beginning of each shift and to exclude any employee who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19. This will protect the other employees, customers, and will help the business remain open.
An employee who exhibits any symptoms of illness should not work and plan to get tested. If the test is negative, they can return to work when they are symptom-free for a period of at least 24 hours.
Owners should prepare a response document in case of a COVID-positive employee. Due to the spike in cases, LCPH is currently unable to call all close contacts to cases. If a business owner is notified of a positive COVID-19 case, they must exclude all close contacts of an infected employee from their business for a period of at least 14 days from last exposure. It’s important to notify close contacts immediately to prevent widespread COVID-19 infections in a business. Failure to do so might mean closure of a business due to an overwhelming number of infected or quarantined staff. Please see the guidance developed for responding to a COVID positive employee at https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19/phase-two-guidance.html
If an employee needs a quarantine order, please have them call 457-8900 and leave a message. In addition, there is a form on our web page to submit electronically at https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19
There are resources available to businesses impacted by COVID-19. These can be found on the state web page at https://commerce.mt.gov/Coronavirus-Relief
- There are resources available to individuals as well. Please see our web page for community resources to help in this time at https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19/communityresources.html