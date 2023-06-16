HELENA, Mont. - Fire season is coming up quickly, and the Montana DNRC is thanking local and volunteer firefighters.
These firefighters are often the first resources called to an initial attack on a wildfire.
Montana DNRC and the County Assist Team thanked the 86 firefighters and 52 overhead personnel that attended the 2023 County Assist Team Camp.
“Your commitment to serving Montana communities helps ensure the safety of lives, property, and our natural resources. So, thank you!” Montana DNRC said.
If you are interested in serving your community, you can contact your local fire department to volunteer.
