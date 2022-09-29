Press release from Logan Health

Logan Health will start offering comprehensive brain and spine care for adult patients at a new independent location in Helena. Staffed by neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, the clinic will provide initial and follow-up care and second opinion evaluations for patients in Helena and the surrounding areas.

Located at 3130 Saddle Drive, the services will be an addition to Logan Health Wellness and Pain Management. Brain and spine services will be offered starting in October 2022. Appointments will be available for patients with neck and back conditions needing specialty care in the areas of neurology and neurosurgery.

“We are committed to continue to provide advanced and comprehensive brain and spine care for the Helena community,” says Dr. Origitano. “We are offering the same expertise and experience now at a new independent location.”

The Logan Health spine team offers surgical solutions for various conditions, including herniated disc of the neck and back, lumbar stenosis, acute pain causing instability, and more. The team also provides comprehensive office consultations for central nervous system disorders like brain tumors and surgical care for Parkinson’s disease.

To schedule an appointment, call (406) 752- 5170. For more information about the neuroscience and spine services at Logan Health, visit logan.org/neuroscience.