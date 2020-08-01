Londr expanding to Montana during pandemic

HELENA – One company is not letting a global pandemic hurt their business, they are actually working on expanding it here in the Treasure State.
Londr connects people needing their laundry done with people willing to do the washing.
According to Londr, it’s the next big gig-economy platform, and offers assistance to busy households needing to outsource some of their work load. It also offers flexible work from home opportunities for those looking for some added income.
"Everybody has an oven but sometimes you just want a break from cooking so you order a pizza and Londr is the same concept,” says Vanessa Romero, Marketing Strategic Manager for Londr. “Most of us have a washer and dryer but sometimes you just really need a break from doing laundry and so you book a job on Londr and have it taken care of for you."
It’s available anywhere there is a designated washer. All you have to do is go online and select a time, leave your laundry in the Londr bag on your front porch and it will be washed, folded and returned in less than 24 hours. There is no contact between you and the washer, so you can remain socially distant. It is $39 a bag, and you can fill up as many bags as you want.