Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Broadwater, Carter, Flathead, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Powder River, Rosebud, Sanders, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice due to high particulate concentrations. This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/6/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Thompson Falls are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings and Helena are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, Meagher, northeastern Gallatin and southwestern Cascade Counties through 645 PM MDT... At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles northeast of East Helena to 18 miles northeast of Townsend to 16 miles south of White Sulphur Springs to 6 miles northwest of Clyde Park. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... White Sulphur Springs, Cascade, Wolf Creek, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Ringling, Fort Logan, Bowmans Corner, Marysville, Tower Rock State Park, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Craig, Lennep, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 197 and 259. Highway 200 between mile markers 80 and 118. Highway 12 between mile markers 8 and 58. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 20, and between mile markers 39 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&