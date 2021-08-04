Lower part of Holter Lake under emergency closure
Update, Aug. 5 at 5:32 pm:

Starting at 8:00 pm, Friday, Aug. 6, Lower Holter Lake will re-open to recreational boating and other uses.

Although the lake is re-opening, recreationists should be aware that this or other closures could be ordered again in the future with short notice.

WOLF CREEK, Mont. - Holter Lake is under emergency closure in the lower end for firefighting access to the water to battle the Harris Fire Wednesday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a Facebook post the closure is in place between Log Gulch Campground and Holter Dam to all recreational activities including, but no limited to, floating, swimming, wading and boating.

FWP said in a release game wardens and law enforcement officers will tell boaters and recreationists in the area of the closure to leave immediately.

There will be signs posted near the lake closure informing the public.

The Gate of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir remain open to the public.

We will update with more information as it becomes available. 

