Lower part of Holter Lake under emergency closure

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon,
Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge,
Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley,
Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula,
Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River,
Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders,
Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in
effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate
concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be
updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/5/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Havre are Unhealthy.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Cut
Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Libby,
Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Dillon,
Sidney, West Yellowstone are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
THURSDAY NIGHT FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 116, 117, AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for dry lightning and gusty outflow winds, which is in
effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National
Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest
Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena
National Forest.
* TIMING...Thunderstorms will begin to push into Southwestern
Montana tomorrow afternoon, and will last into the evening
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.
* WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire
starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires
to exhibit erratic behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&