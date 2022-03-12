HELENA–Mont. It was an exciting weekend in Helena, at the Lewis and Clark County Fair Grounds with the annual Made in Montana Trade Show.
For three decades now the “Made in Montana” logo icon began in the mid ‘80s, with the annual trade show kicking-off not long after.
“This is a super fun day,” said Susan Joy, Made in Montana program director.
With hundreds of wholesale buyers, in-state, neighboring states and yes, even Canda made an appearance this weekend to attend the show for the authentic made goods.
It was an elaborate two-day-event, Fri, Mar. 11, was for wholesale buyers only and Sat. Mar. 12, was reserved as a shopping day open to the public.
There were 115 different exhibitors to see, who brought their products to share from all across the state and more than 3,000 buzzing shoppers hit exhibit stands by noon.
“I think what makes ‘Made in Montana’ special is there are very few other states that have a program like ‘Made in Montana,” said Joy.
She continued, “And there are very few states and very few places where you could go to shop wholesale if you own a store or a lodging property and then, the next day, turn around and shop for the public–so, it’s a really unique opportunity for everyone that is here today.”
Last spring, in ‘21 the Trade Show was pushed back to September due to the pandemic and Joy said that they are excited to be back this March.
“If it’s ‘Made in Montana,’'' said Joy, “It’s made with pride.”
