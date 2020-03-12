Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN