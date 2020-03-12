HELENA- To protect against possibly spreading the novel coronavirus the annual Made in Montana Tradeshow for Food & Gifts will be limited to wholesale buyers.
According to a release from the Montana Department of Commerce, wholesale buyers will still have the opportunity to shop for authentic Montana products from nearly 150 vendors on Friday, March 13.
The show will be from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
The public will not be able to attend the show on Saturday, March 14.
The Montana Department of Commerce is recommending that wholesale buyers and sellers who plan to attend the show exercise proper hygiene and stay home if they are sick.
According to the release, staff with the tradeshow in consultation with state and local health officials have put in place additional safety measures to protect attendees including basic verbal health screenings, additional hand-washing stations, and guidance on how to maintain clean booth spaces.
As of the writing of this article, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Montana.