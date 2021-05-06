HELENA, Mont. - A man is facing several charges after a victim reported he choked her and held a machete to her throat.

Court documents say officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance at a house on Logan Street early in the morning on May 6.

The victim described to officers what happened, saying Tommy Simpson pushed her down and stepped on her leg, injuring her.

Simpson then reportedly put his forearm on the victim’s neck and grabbed her throat, impeding her ability to breathe before holding a machete to her throat and making a swiping motion.

Simpson was identified with a Wisconsin license return and placed under arrest.

Tommy Joe Simpson is accused of assault with a weapon and two counts of strangulation of a partner or family member.