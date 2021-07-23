HELENA, Mont. - An 18-year-old man has been charged after he reportedly entered the bedroom of a 15-year-old girl and raped her.
Law enforcement was dispatched Friday to talk with a 15-year-old girl regarding sexual intercourse without consent court documents say.
Helena Police Officers were informed of the incident, which happened at a residence on Wylie Drive.
The 15-year-old victim reportedly met Jeffery Lane Jacobs, 18, through Snapchat a few days before July 4 and developed a friendship.
Documents say that since Jacobs was homeless, an arrangement was made for him to stay with the victim and her mother for a few nights.
Ealy in the morning on Sunday, July 18, Jacobs reportedly entered the victim’s room and laid in her bed with her.
The victim said she “froze” when Jacobs began to inappropriately touch her.
The victim went on to say she removed Jacobs’s hand and told him to get out.
Jacobs then complied and left.
When a deputy spoke with Jacobs, he agreed to speak and told the deputy the victim invited him into her bedroom and allowed him to lay in bed with her.
Court documents say Jacobs was adamant that the victim allowed him to perform his actions, which the victim later said she did not.
Jeffery Lane Jacobs has been arrested charged with sexual intercourse without consent.