HELENA, Mont. - A man accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old has been charged.
Court documents say that deputies were dispatched on July 25 to a report of a sexual assault of a minor.
A complainant reported she had just picked up her younger sister and the victim, 15, from a camping trip.
The complainant said her sister contacted her by her cellphone and asked for help in picking them up due to an emergency situation.
According to court documents, the complainant stated the victim and her sister reported to her that the victim had been sexually assaulted by a man later identified as Jared Wade Moles.
The victim told deputies that while on a camping trip with friends, she woke up around 2:00 am due to a cold touch on her body, and saw Moles standing above her, touching her.
The victim said she was afraid and did not know what to do, so she pretended to be asleep.
After that, Moles then reportedly continued to inappropriately touch the 15-year-old.
On July 26, a detective interviewed the initial complainant, who reportedly stated similar accounts.
The complainant stated that after they spoke with the deputies the night of the incident, Moles reportedly admitted to his actions to other witnesses at the campground.
The complainant then told the detective that Moles told her mother that he was suicidal over what he did and was taken to the hospital.
She went on to say she spoke with her mother, as well as other witnesses, who stated Moles ad admitted to doing something sexual to the victim but was alleging he was, “out of it.”
The victim corroborated the information and gave more detail, saying she had fallen asleep around 12:00 am on July 25 and that after she was woken up initially, she pretended to be asleep, “hoping it would stop.”
The victim said Moles continued to inappropriately touch her, and that he stopped when his wife made a nose from across the camper while sleeping before he came back and continued.
After that, the victim said she then woke up her friend and they were able to flee the camper before locking themselves in a pickup truck where they called the initial complainant for help.
Before they were picked up, the victim stated Moles fled the campsite.
On July 27 the detective interviewed Moles’s wife, who also corroborated the information and advised that Moles told her he touched the victim.
The wife reportedly claimed Moles told her he mistook the 15-year-old victim for his wife and was not aware that it was the victim.
When a detective responded to Moles’s location in Lincoln, he was read his Miranda, in which documents say Moles stated he already retained an attorney and was advised to not speak to law enforcement.
Jared Wade Moles has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault.