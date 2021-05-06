HELENA, Mont. - A man is accused of raping a child between January 2015 to May 2016 in Helena.

According to charging documents, the victim went to Great Falls Police in October 2020, stating that Tori Hamlin raped them in Helena. GFPD transferred the case to the Helena Police Department.

It was revealed in a forensic interview that Hamlin raped the child on at least five occasions when they were younger, according to documents.

Hamlin is charged with sexual intercourse without consent. His bond is set at $150,000.