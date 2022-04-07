LINCOLN, Mont. - A man is accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 in Lincoln.

Court documents allege the assault happened inside a bathroom at Lambkins Park between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, April 1.

A deputy was told, according to documents, the victim was on a walk and was going to use the bathrooms when she walked in on the suspect, Jack Edward Jones.

The victim tried to apologize for walking in, but documents say Jones blocked the door, grabbed the victim's wrist and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The victim tried to fight back, say no and escape, but was unsuccessful, according to documents.

Documents state Jones told the victim if she told anyone about the assault, something bad would happen.

When a detective tried to contact Jones, deputies told him Jones had fled to Great Falls.

Documents say Jones' mother told detectives she took him to Great Falls.

Jones agreed to be interviewed by detectives in Helena Tuesday, April 5.

Documents state Jones said he was with his aunt at the time the assault happened; however, he later confessed to detectives he was lying, and did meet the victim in the Lambkins Park bathroom.

Jones said, according to documents, he and the victim had planned a mutual meetup in the bathroom.

When the detective asked Jones how they planned the meetup, documents said Jones said it was planned through Snapchat, and has been deleted. Documents said Jones said he lost his phone before leaving for Great Falls.

However, according to documents, when the detective asked Jones how he was able to return a call from his exact phone number, Jones said he didn't know.

Documents state Jones admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Jones is charged with five counts of felony sexual assault and one count of misdemeanor unlawful restraint. He was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Jail.