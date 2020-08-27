HELENA- A 22-year-old man was arrested on August 26 in Colorado on an arrest warrant issued by Helena law enforcement after what appeared to be hidden camera recordings of people using the bathroom was found.
Helena Police Detectives began investigations in February 2020 into a complaint at Carroll College regarding a man who was a student at the time.
A release from the Helena Police Department says a faculty member found what appeared to be hidden camera recordings of people using the bathroom.
Many of the victims in the recordings were identified by detectives, and after speaking with them, the detectives continued the investigation by executing a search warrant on the suspect, Conner Andrew Jones’ apartment on campus.
Numerous recording devices, memory cards, flash drives and computers were seized.
After a search warrant was obtained, detectives worked with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations Computer Crime Unit and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center to go through a large volume of computer devices.
Additional videos and pictures of multiple victims being surreptitiously recorded were found by detectives, along with others of Jones recording sexual acts to incapacitated victims and hundreds of images of child pornography
“We would like to thank the Carroll College community for their help and support, particularly the staff who worked closely with detectives to connect us with the many victims in this case,” said Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen.
Conner Andrew Jones, 22, was arrested on 18 of Surreptitious Visual Observation, 2 counts of Aggravated Sexual Intercourse without Consent and Sexual Abuse of Children.