The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:

HELENA, Mont. - Police were called to the 800 block of Orange Ave for a report from a male that he shot at people inside his residence due to those people trying to assault him. A second 911 call was made by another individual in the same residence advising an adult female was shot. Police arrived on scene and immediately attended to a juvenile female that had sustained a gun shot wound. The juvenile female was transported to the hospital via ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. An adult female also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The adult female is currently at the hospital and in stable condition. Officers were able to gather information from parties involved in the incident and witnesses to the incident that indicated the male in the residence shot at an adult female and an adult male. The adult male did not suffer any injuries.

Investigation into the shooting led to a Helena resident identified as Tony Louis Valez (65-year-old male) being placed under arrest for the following charges: Deliberate Homicide and (2) counts of Attempted Deliberate Homicide. He was transported and booked into the LCSO Jail without incident.

This shooting was an isolated incident and occurred at the residence. Police were able to locate the male responsible for the shooting quickly as he was still at the residence, and we did not believe there was any threat to the Community. We will not be releasing names of the shooting victims until all notifications to family had been made. Helena Police will work in conjunction with the LCSO Coroner’s Office for these notifications. Investigation is ongoing at this time and will be into Monday.

We will release more information when it becomes available.