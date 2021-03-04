HELENA, Mont. - A man was arrested for several charges, including kidnapping after a victim reported he pulled her by her arm into a car and drove away at a high rate of speed.
An officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle and spoke with a victim who said her ex-boyfriend, Christopher A. Colligan, left in her car and did not have permission to use it.
Court documents say the victim also described being injured by Colligan and told the officer how before he left in her car, he punched her multiple times in the head and face.
Documents note the officer saw injury consistent with the victim’s statement.
The victim said she and Colligan were driving on March 2 and were pulled over at the time he was assaulting her.
According to the victim, she got out of the car to get away from Colligan and was standing on the passenger side of the car to hand an item to Colligan through an open window when Colligan pulled her into the car by her arm against her will.
Colligan then reportedly drove away at a high rate of speed and would not let the victim out of the car.
The victim reportedly described Colligan threatening to physically harm her if she told anyone about the assault or anything else that took place.
The victim also described another assault that happened at a hotel on Feb. 26 within the Helena City limits where Colligan got upset with her and pulled her hair, punched and grabbed her face. The towel rack in the bathroom was also reportedly broken.
Documents note the victim had a visible injury that appeared to be in the healing process that was consistent with her account.
Colligan was located and was interviewed by an officer on March 3.
According to court documents, Colligan admitted to pulling the victim into the hotel room by her hair and said he was angry with her because she was antagonizing him.
Colligan also said the victim had been holding a drywall knife, but the blade was covered and she did not threaten him with it and when he decided to take it from her, he said the victim’s mouth was likely bloodied during the struggle with her.
In addition, documents say Colligan also corroborated driving at a high rate of speed past Walmart during the March 2 incident, however, he denied pulling the victim into the car.
The officer also spoke with a complainant of the incident at a hotel, the complainant confirming the victim came into the lobby that day with blood coming from her mouth.
When the officer went to the hotel room, which was vacant but had not been cleaned, he noted the towel rack in the bathroom was clearly broken, and that there was what appeared to be dried blood on the floor as well as a notable amount of long brown hair.
Christopher A. Colligan was arrested for the charges of partner/family member assault, intimidation, kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and is incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Jail.