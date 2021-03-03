HELENA, Mont. - A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy charged a man following a report of illicit pictures on his computer.
A complainant and a witness reported to the deputy on March 2, the complainant telling the deputy he saw Thomas Elliott Laync sleeping with his computer on his lap.
According to court documents, the complainant said they saw a photo on the computer of a nude girl they believed to be around 12 to 14-years-old, and a nude man behind her.
The next day, the witness went through Laync’s computer that was unsecured and found more pictures of young girls they stated appeared to be under 10-years-old or younger in portrait style with clothes on.
They also reportedly saw nude pictures in the same folder as the portrait pictures but did not open them because they became uncomfortable.
When the deputy contacted Laync and asked him about the alleged pictures on his laptop, he reportedly told the deputy he knew the pictures on his computer were child pornography and expressed there was “a lot of it.”
Court documents say Laync told the deputy he went to a website and there was child porn being downloaded to his computer.
After being read his Miranda rights, Laync chose to exercise his rights.
Thomas Elliott Laync has been charged with sexual abuse of children.