HELENA, Mont. - A man has been charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent after reportedly entering a woman’s room and strangling her throughout the incident.
Court documents say a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to Fort Harrison for a report of a sexual assault.
The deputy made contact with the victim, who reported that the night before, John Clements Newell, 31, entered her room without permission.
After entering the room, Newell reportedly put his hand on the victim’s throat and pinned her to the wall while touching her.
The victim told the deputy that Newell pushed her onto her bed, and kept her pinned with his hand and body weight, and that she was unable to get out of his control.
The victim reported that Newell had intercourse with her, and that during the incident, Newell used both hands and strangled her.
Documents say the victim had to “tap out”, a common term used in martial arts to have someone release a choke hold.
After the incident, Newell asked the victim if the intercourse was consensual, and the victim told him yes out of fear of reprisal.
The deputy noticed bruising on the victim’s neck consistent with being strangled.
When the deputy spoke with Newell, he invoked his rights per Miranda and did not speak without an attorney present.
John Clements Newell has been charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and strangulation of partner or family member.