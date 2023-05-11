UPDATE: Thursday, May 11 at 6 44 a.m.
Police are providing an update on the stabbing that happened in the 900 block of Gibbon Street Friday, May 5.
An on-going argument between two male people resulted in the altercation, according to a Facebook post by the Helena Police Department (HPD).
HPD said one of the men, Jamison Collins, 18, of Helena, got a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Collins was arrested that Friday night for assault with a weapon.
HPD said after officers further investigated the incident over the weekend, Collins charges were amended to attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
Collins is still in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
HELENA, Mont. - Two men were taken to the ER in Helena after a stabbing incident Friday afternoon.
Helena police were dispatched to Gibbon St. for a report of two men bleeding after an unknown person reportedly entered the residence and stabbed them.
On scene, the two men were found bleeding outside and paramedics transported them to the ER with obvious injuries.
Those involved along with others who had some knowledge of the incident were interviewed and it was determined there was an altercation between the men.
The Helena Police Department says it was verified that there was not an unknown person that entered the residence and there is no threat to the public from this incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
The extent of the injuries to the men is unknown at this time.
