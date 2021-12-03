HELENA, Mont. - Breaking news in Lewis and Clark County where Sheriff Leo Dutton says authorities now know who killed a 19-year-old Helena woman in a cold case that has haunted the community for more than 50 years.
As a warning: The details in this case may be graphic for some readers.
Long-time suspect, Courtney Atlas has confessed to killing Pamela Ann Dorrington, who disappeared back in February of 1968.
Atlas is currently serving time in the crossroads correctional center for murdering his wife and burning their house down in 1983.
Atlas told authorities he lived below Pamela 53 years ago and called up one night to tell her there was a leak in her apartment.
As Pamela led Atlas upstairs to take a look, he strangled her to death before dragging her body to his apartment, sexually assaulting her and placing her body in a barrel.
Days later atlas transported Pamela's body to a remote area and used a knife and hatchet to dismember her body before discarding the evidence.
In June of 1968 authorities discovered Pamela’s mutilated torso floating in Holter Lake.
And after all this time what prompts a murderer to confess?
It's a question law enforcement still does not have the answer to, but Sheriff Dutton points to divine intervention.
"Had we went to Mr. Atlas at a different time, in a different place, he may not have been in a place in his life that he wanted to confess to this awful murder. It had been on our community's mind every day since 1968,” Sheriff Dutton said.
We first brought you Pamela’s story on our Montana murder mysteries podcast.
You can listen to our in-depth look at the case now by clicking here, or wherever you get your podcasts.