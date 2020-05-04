On April 30, 2020 the Helena Police Department received a report about an ad placed on a social media network seeking a casual encounter under a fake name (Calvin Jacobson).
A man responded to the ad saying he was interested.
Jackson McGinnis (Calvin Jacobson) asked the man his age, saying if he was under 18 it was a plus. The man said he was 14 and McGinnis told him he was 25, saying he was in Helena and the man would have to come to him.
McGinnis told him he worked at a local motel and would get them a room.
Court Documents say McGinnis suggested oral sex and the man told him he was not good at it, so he said he would perform it on him to “ease the tension” and it could go from there.
McGinnis then asked him to delete their conversation saying he would get in trouble if someone saw their conversation.
McGinnis eventually felt comfortable with the man and told him where he worked and what room they would be in. When they could not meet, McGinnis told him he would contact him the next day.
Police got a search warrant on May 1 to communicate with McGinnis. They contacted the social media account and within a few messages McGinnis asked about performing oral sex.
Later McGinnis messaged the account saying his boss was leaving and asked him to meet him in his room. That is when officers responded to the room.
In an interview McGinnis admitted to creating the social media page for Calvin Jacobson and admitted to enticing who he believed was a 14-year-old boy to meet with him for sexual purposes on April 30 and May 1.
McGinnis is being charged with 2 felony accounts of sexual abuse of children.
If convicted, McGinnis is facing life in prison, not to exceed 100 years, and may be fined up to $10,000.