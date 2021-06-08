WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Meagher County Monday at around 12:10 p.m.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving eastbound trying to make a left-hand turn on Hillcrest, but the driver exited the south side of the road, overcorrected, re-entered and exited on the right side again.

The vehicle rolled numerous times and then stopped upright after about 100 yards, MHP said.

The 70-year-old driver from White Sulphur Springs was pronounced dead on scene.

According to MHP, the driver was not wearing their seatbelt.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the crash.