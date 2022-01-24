HELENA, Mont. - Court documents say a man is facing his second DUI charge along with several others after being arrested at a truck stop Saturday night.
Court documents say around 7 in the evening, Lewis & Clark County dispatch received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 12 E who had just pulled into Monroe’s High Country Travel Plaza, a truck stop in Helena.
A second person called in to dispatch about a vehicle matching the same description as the initial complaint. The second complainant was a clerk at the gas station who advised that the driver appeared to be highly intoxicated and was using one of the gas pumps.
As the responding sergeant pulled into the area, they found the vehicle in question and approached the driver, identified as Tyler Sharp. Documents say the driver repeatedly refused to roll down his window or step out of the vehicle when asked. Another responding officer claimed to smell alcohol coming from the car even with the doors and windows closed.
As attempts to get him out of the vehicle continued to be unsuccessful, officers eventually opened his passenger door, unlocked the car and removed Sharp from the vehicle. As they were trying to detain him, the affidavit says he resisted arrest prompting several officers to become involved in restraining him. The arresting officer also noted the defendants eyes were red and watery, and that he was slurring his words.
Sergeant Haven says once the defendant was at the booking area of the Lewis and Clark County Jail, he lunged at an officer and attempted to head butt him three times. On the second attempt the officer was slammed against the wall causing pain to his shoulder.
Because Sharp refused to comply with DUI testing, a warrant was obtained for a blood sample. While being advised of the warrant, documents say Sharp swung his fist in an attempt to assault another officer.
In addition to his second DUI offense, Sharp is charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.