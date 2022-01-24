Weather Alert

...Accumulating snowfall expected this afternoon... WHAT... Snow. Snow accumulations will generally be around an inch, but mountain passes such as Rogers Pass, Boulder Hill, and US Highway 191 from Gallatin Gateway to Big Sky to West Yellowstone could see up to 3 inches of snow. WHERE... Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, and Gallatin counties. WHEN... Early this afternoon through this evening. Be prepared for winter weather driving conditions, especially if traveling through the mountains.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&