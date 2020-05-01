HELENA- A man who reportedly threw a cat to the ground and assaulted his son after confronting him is facing several charges.
Court documents say a Lewis and Clark County Deputy was dispatched to a house for a report of a man, later identified as David Kidder, who had swung a chair at his son and was assaulting his wife.
The deputy made contact with Kidder and noticed he had a laceration on the top of his head and was bleeding.
When Kidder was asked what happened, he said he had been drinking and singing karaoke when he slipped and fell, causing the injury to his head.
Kidder was then read the Miranda warning, and court documents say he did not want to be questioned before he was detained and placed in a patrol car.
The deputy then spoke with Kidder’s 16-year-old son, identified in court documents as the victim, who stated Kidder grabbed a cat in the home, walked outside, lifted it over his head and slammed it to the ground because it attacked a dog.
The victim stated he confronted Kidder about the cat, and Kidder approached him and pushed the victim.
The victim pushed Kidder back, before they got into a physical altercation.
The victim stated Kidder grabbed his neck, scratched him and choked him, as well as trying to swing a chair at him at one point, but he missed.
Court documents note that the deputy could see a laceration between the victim’s right eye and nose, as well as a laceration above his top lip, and scratch marks on the victim’s neck, inside of his right arm and forearm.
David William Kidder is facing charges of assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault, strangulation of a partner or family member and cruelty to animals.