HELENA, Mont. - A man was found dead at Woman's Park in Helena Wednesday morning.
According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), officers were dispatched to the area at 6:42 am for a man sleeping behind a building.
The caller reportedly called back and said they did not believe the man was breathing.
Fire and police personnel responded, and when they arrived, it was determined that the 63-year-old man was deceased.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said in a Facebook post the man is thought to be someone experiencing homelessness.
LCSO said he was dead before the officers arrived to the park.
HPD reported there was nothing suspicious noted at the scene. There is no indication the death was suspicious at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.