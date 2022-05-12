HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard.

According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.

An investigation is ongoing, however, HPD does not believe there is any danger to the public.

Officials and medical personnel confirmed the man was deceased, and at this time the man’s identity is not being released pending notification of the man’s family.

