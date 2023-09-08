Police lights - Vault

HELENA, Mont. - A man died after a crash at East Lincoln Road and Ferry Drive in Helena Thursday night.

Vehicle-one was going west on E Lincoln Road and vehicle-two was going east.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said in the crash fatality report vehicle-one swerved into the eastbound lane and hit vehicle-two with the front left bumper.

Vehicle-two was hit on the front left bumper.

The driver of vehicle-one, a 55-year-old man from Helena, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of vehicle-two, a 45-year-old man from Helena, was injured and brought to St. Peter's Health.

MHP said in the crash fatality report alcohol is a suspected factor.

