HELENA, Mont. - A man died after a crash at East Lincoln Road and Ferry Drive in Helena Thursday night.
Vehicle-one was going west on E Lincoln Road and vehicle-two was going east.
The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said in the crash fatality report vehicle-one swerved into the eastbound lane and hit vehicle-two with the front left bumper.
Vehicle-two was hit on the front left bumper.
The driver of vehicle-one, a 55-year-old man from Helena, was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of vehicle-two, a 45-year-old man from Helena, was injured and brought to St. Peter's Health.
MHP said in the crash fatality report alcohol is a suspected factor.
