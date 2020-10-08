HELENA- Helena Police Officers were dispatched to the I-15 overpass at Prospect Avenue Thursday morning for a report of a man that had jumped off the overpass.
Traffic was blocked Thursday morning after the incident as investigations took place.
After the man jumped off, it is believed he was hit by a car according to the Helena Police Department. The man succumbed to his injuries and is deceased.
Montana Highway Patrol helped in the investigation by using a drone to take pictures of the scene and to help with traffic concerns.
Police are now looking for the car that hit the man after he jumped, and at this time there is no information on the make, model or color of the car.
HPD says evidence collected so far indicates the man intended to jump from the overpass.
No information on the man is being released at this time as the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s office needs to conduct their investigation as well as make notifications.