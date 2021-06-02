HELENA, Mont. - A man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour after reportedly stealing a car Monday.

Court documents claim that on May 31, the complainant, also identified as the victim, said they saw what they believed to be two men drive away in their car.

The victim gave law enforcement a description of the car and the direction of travel, and law enforcement located it in the north valley.

After attempting to make a traffic stop, the car reportedly accelerated and led law enforcement on a short pursuit.

During the pursuit, documents say the driver did not yield to other drivers and went through a four-way intersection at Montana Ave. and Lincoln Rd. before driving 70 to 75 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone then.

The driver then turned north on Green Meadow Dr. and reached speeds of about 90 miles per hour in a posted 30 mile per hour zone, following extremely close to other vehicles, causing other drivers to quickly pull off the road to avoid being hit.

According to court documents, the car came to a stop at a house on the 8600 block of Green Meadow Dr. and the driver and passenger got out and fled on foot.

Both men were captured and put under arrest.

The driver, later identified as Toby Pittman, was searched and paraphernalia was found on his person which corresponded with other dangerous drugs located in the other man’s possession.

It was also determined Pittman’s driver’s license was suspended.

Toby Evan Pittman has been accused of theft, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, stop sign violation, speeding, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended and/or revoked.