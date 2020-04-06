Helena – On April 5, police were asked to talk to a woman about a man shooting at her during a party the evening before.
The victim told police it happened near Chevalier Drive, court documents say it was later identified to be in the area of Little Sheep Creek in Lewis and Clark County.
The victim was at a party with friends when her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Matthew Bolan, showed up with another woman. Court documents say she told police that Bolan became upset at seeing her and told her “If you start anything, I will kill you”.
She said shortly after, he became upset again and got his handgun from his truck. She told police he pointed the gun at her chest. She told police she was scared and ran to seek cover.
Court documents say Bolan fired several times in the victim’s direction while yelling “I will kill you”.
The victim told police she knew he was shooting directly at her because she was able to see dust as bullets hit the ground by her feet and she was able to see the flash from the barrel of the gun as it was being fired.
Court documents say a witness was able to get the gun away from Bolan and the victim left the area with a friend.
The victim had bruising on her legs from falling while trying to seek cover behind a vehicle.
Police met with the victim where the shooting took place, and saw vehicle tracks, evidence of a recent bonfire, and 5, new, .40 caliber empty shell casings on the ground in the area where the victim reported Bolan shooting at her.
When speaking with the witness, police were told that Bolan fired the handgun while a large group of people were near. They were able to get the gun away from Bolan and told police no one was injured by Bolan shooting his gun.
Court documents say the witness took the magazine out of the gun, secured it in a safe location, emptied the unfired cartridges left in the magazine into the passenger side door panel of Bolan’s truck and later returned the gun to Bolan’s father.
Police then spoke to Bolan and he denied being at the party and firing the gun. He gave police permission to search his truck and police found 7, unfired rounds in the passenger side door panel, a box of .40 caliber cartridges with 5 unfired cartridges, and an empty .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun magazine in the passenger seat area.
Police also spoke with Bolan’s father who voluntarily showed police a black, semiautomatic, .40 caliber handgun that he owned and kept in a bedroom closet that Bolan would have had access to.
Matthew Bolan is being charged with attempted deliberate homicide.