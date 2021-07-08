HELENA, Mont. - Dan Fritz is a volunteer at the Montana Department of Veteran Affairs.
Dan told us he has an extreme fear of needles, so when it came to getting the COVID-19 vaccine he was a little hesitant.
But in January 2021, he turned to song writing to help himself and others get vaccinated.
"It's not just soldiers that should do this, it's all Americans," said Fritz.
43.2% of Montana's population is fully vaccinated and Dan says because veterans can be a little stubborn sometimes, the veteran vaccination population is roughly at 35%.
"We need to get to 70-75% for herd immunity to protect the rest of our country and we're not even close to that here," said Fritz.
He says every veteran and citizen has a duty to protect their friends, family, and neighbors.
"When we took an oath and went into the service, we took an oath to defend our country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And this enemy isn't carrying an AK47, put its killing hundreds of thousands of people," said Fritz.
It's that oath that helped him push through to get his vaccine.
Dan doesn't just encourage others to get the vaccine through song, he also volunteers at the Fort Harrison VA - educating veterans on the vaccine.
"Right now I'm doing patient information on side effects of the COVID shots," said Fritz.
He says he still has a fear of needles and he hopes someday they might make the vaccine into a pill.
But until that day he will continue to encourage everyone to get their shot.
Employee's and others we spoke with at the VA say Dan's music brings some much needed joy and laughter to the environment.
To hear more of Dan's music, click here.